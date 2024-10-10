McFly and Busted set to reunite for McBusted 'face off' tour in UK 2025 - dates and ticket information
The exciting news was announced during McFly’s Wednesday night gig, which celebrated the band’s 21st anniversary. The boys were joined by Busted band members Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson.
The MailOnline reports that Busted told fans on the night: “Right now here tonight, we challenge you to the ultimate face-off, next year: 2025 Busted vs McFly the tour. The challenge is yours if you choose to accept it.”
The “ultimate face-off” tour plays on the fact that the two noughties legends were often pitted against each other during the height of their popularity in the UK charts. Busted added: “The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide.
“They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death.” McFly said: “It has been a long time coming, this tour. Fans have wanted this. There’s a massive crossover in the fanbases but secretly [we] think everyone likes Busted more.” The two bands previously joined together as ‘McBusted’, releasing a Top 10 album and setting off on a world tour ten years ago in 2014. Charlie Simpson, who did not join the previous McBusted line-up, recently re-joined Busted, meaning that he will be on the bill for this upcoming tour. The full list of 2025 tour dates are:
- September 16 - BP Pulse Live, Birmingham
- September 19 - OVO Arena Wembley, London
- September 20 - The O2, London
- September 23 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- September 26 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- September 27 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- September 30 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- October 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- October 7 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- October 10 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- October 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- October 17 - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 20 - 3Arena, Dublin
- October 21 - SSE Arena, Belfast
When do tickets for McBusted go on sale?
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 18.
A pre-sale will be available to those who register via the McBusted website. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, October 16.
