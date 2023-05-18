News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Morrisons BBQ meat special offer: Supermarket store brings back 20-pack meat deal for £9.99

The BBQ 20-pack meat deal will be sold at Morrisons stores nationwide but for a limited time only

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 18th May 2023, 19:17 BST- 1 min read

As the weather starts to heat up, Morrisons is bringing back one of its popular barbeque items for a limited time only. The supermarket store will be restocking its BBQ meat pack and customers can rejoice as the product is set to be sold for £9.99. 

With barbeque season fast approaching, customers can enjoy summer get-togethers without breaking the bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the offer returns at the perfect time with Met Office forecasters saying the UK is set to see warmer weather this week, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in certain parts of the country and heatwave conditions possible by the end of May.

The meat packs include four British pork loin steaks, four British quarter pounder beef burgers, six chicken drumsticks, and six sausages.

Most Popular

    Jacob Uren, pork buying manager at Morrisons, said: “We’re excited to be bringing back our BBQ Meat Multi-Pack for a limited time to offer our customers quality British meat at a great price. 

    “Whether it’s to feed the family throughout the week, or if they’re hosting an alfresco dinner party, there’s something for everyone to eat.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Shoppers can pick up the pack in-store nationwide from Monday (May 22) until May 28.

    Morrisons meat packMorrisons meat pack
    Morrisons meat pack
    Related topics:MorrisonsWeatherMet OfficeHeatwave