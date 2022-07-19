Morrisons offering free refills on drinks at cafes nationwide today

Morrisons is offering free refills on drinks at its cafes (Photo: Adobe)

Morrisons is offering free refills on drinks at its cafes to help shoppers stay cool as temperatures are set to hit 40C.

For the next day, free refills on all hot drinks, milkshakes, slushies, juices and soft drinks, such as Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, will be available in all 402 cafes nationwide.

Free tap water is also available and all of Morrisons cafes have air-con, offering shoppers a cool spot to take refuge from the extreme temperatures.

Kids eat free

Kids can also eat for free in Morrisons cafes all day with the purchase of any adult meal over £4.99.

Meal options include Fish Fingers & Chips, Chicken Nuggets, Chips and Peas, Mac N’ Cheese, Bangers & Mash and more.

Each meal is served with a piece of fruit and a drink, which will now be refilled free of charge.Morrisons also has introduced £4.99 daily dinner specials, offering a saving of up to £3.89 on the individual product price.

Ali Lyons, Head of Morrisons Cafes said: “We want to do as much as possible to keep the nation safe and hydrated during this heatwave. We are therefore offering all customers free refills to help out.”