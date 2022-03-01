Mother's Day with Patisserie Valerie

Why not gift the leading lady a range of delicious cakes and treats this Mother's Day?

Madame Valerie’s Afternoon Tea for Two (£25, excluding delivery) features all your favourite patisserie in miniature form. This starts from black forest gateaux to chocolate eclairs and fluffy buns.

Treat your loved one to a special bundle from Patisserie Valerie

The Madame Valerie Slice combines layers of salted caramel and chocolate cream. It is not to be missed! Sweet treats are served alongside plain and fruit scones with clotted cream.

For those looking to venture out, the Madame Valerie Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed at its 43 café locations across the UK. Locations include: Glasgow, Bristol to Belfast and everything in between.

priced at £32.95, the in-store afternoon tea experience also includes dainty artisan sandwiches, hand crafted selection of bespoke cakes and eclairs, homemade scones and refillable tea.

Cakes for Delivery

Show her your love and fill her with cake! Indulge with Patisserie Valerie’s two stunning creations perfect for the occasion. Opt for the Lemon Vanilla Heart (£34.95), featuring layers of vanilla sponge, fresh cream, lemon and strawberry compote. This is encased with dark chocolate sticks and topped with fresh lemon buttercream rosettes.

Or the Strawberry Gateaux Love Heart (£34.95) with layers of vanilla sponge, fresh cream, and strawberry compote, encased with dark chocolate sticks and topped with fresh cream rosettes and strawberry filling.

Patisserie Valerie’s Mother’s Day range is available to pre-order from 3rd – 20th March with deliveries made on or before Mother’s Day, 27th March. Large cakes are available online for nationwide delivery and via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.