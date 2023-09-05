Watch more videos on Shots!

A group of parents are on the hunt for love as part of new ITV series, My Mum, Your Dad. The new dating series is aimed at single parents and will follow the same format as Love Island complete with luxury villa.

The show, which has been dubbed ‘middle aged Love Island’, will see the group of single parents from across the UK placed into the villa to live together as they try to find their perfect match. But in a classic reality TV twist - they won’t be alone.

The kids, who nominated their parents for the show, will be watching their parents’ every move from inside the retreat, from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. The surveillance room will allow them to watch every moment and they’ll also have a say in deciding their romantic journey on the show.

But which singletons will take part in the new ITV dating show? Here’s everything you need to know.

My Mum, Your Dad cast

Monique

Monique is a 50-year-old therapist and student from Winchmore Hill in London. Her 21-year-old daughter Taiya will keep a close eye on her antics from The Bunker.

When asked about what she’s looking for, Monique said: “Someone handsome and tall. Someone who makes my heart flutter! And someone who knows exactly what he wants. I don’t like pastries, so we don’t do flakes!”

Janey

Janey is a 47-year-old recruitment manager from West Sussex. She was nominated for the show by her son, William. Janey is looking for someone who is “funny, kind, loyal and is looking for their forever person”.

Sharon

Sharon is a 53-year-old safeguarding and welfare officer from Sunderland. Her 24-year-old social media influencer daughter Tia nominated her for the series.

Sharon said she is looking for “somebody who has the same morals, the same qualities, the same aspirations and goals.”

Caroline

Caroline is a 53-year-old tech advisor from South Lanarkshire. Her daughter Karli nominated her for the show as “she was single for a while and she doesn’t seem to have any luck with guys.”

Natalie

Natalie is a 44-year-old self esteem and relationship recovery coach from Bournemouth. She was nominated for the show by her son Kaliel who wants her “to find someone and be happy.”

Paul

Paul is a 47-year-old decorating company owner from London. He was nominated for the show by his daughter Mazey. When asked about who he’s looking for, Paul said: “Someone that’s interesting and a strong character. I like someone to question me and challenge me.”

Clayton

Clayton is a 57-year-old pastoral support officer from Nottingham. His son Christian nominated him for the show. When asked why he nominated his dad for the show, Christian said: “I just want him to settle down, find the right person - he’s getting on now!”

Roger

Roger is a 58-year-old postman from Derbyshire. He was nominated for the show by his daughter, Jess. Roger said he’s looking to meet someone with “a sense of humour”.

Elliott

