Ever wondered what perfumes Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Beyonce like to don when they’re out and about? Well, so have we, so set about creating a list of their favourite perfumes for National Fragrance Day today (March 21).

Celebrities like Taylor and Selena are known to have hectic schedules – from touring to press tours. However, as perfume lovers know, a sweet fragrance can easily perk you up during the busy working day.

Many celebrity-favourite perfumes are cult classics because of how versatile and accessible they are. While some of these scents are on the pricey side, others are surprisingly affordable.

The goal of National Fragrance Day is to drive excitement around perfumes as we enter spring and summer. What better way to usher in the new season than with a fresh new aroma?

If you’re looking to update your current fragrance but haven’t come across one you really love, this list could come in handy. For fans of these particular A-listers, you could choose to simply follow their lead.

Perfumes used by female celebrities

Taylor Swift favourite perfumes

Over the years, country-turned-pop sensation Taylor Swift has noted multiple perfumes as being her favourites. Among them include Santal Blush by Tom Ford, Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf, Escada’s Moon Sparkle, and Fantasy by Britney Spears.

Of these perfumes, Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is known as being one of the most versatile fragrances. This sweet scent has top notes of modern tea. Bergamot and feminine Freesia develop into a floral heart of Sambac Jasmine.

Price and where to buy: You can currently find Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 30ml for £65 at Boots .

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has said that Daisy Eau So Fresh by Marc Jacobs is her favourite perfume. The actress and singer loves this lighthearted scent which consists of mandarin orange top notes combined with honeysuckle middle notes. It ends with a musky drydown – perfect for fans of fruity, strawberry notes.

Price and where to buy: You can find Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Eau So Fresh from £57.99 at The Perfume Shop .

Rihanna

One of the most expensive on the list is Rihanna’s favourite perfume – Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian Paris. The high-end perfume is available for a staggering £195 for 50ml.

Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy is described as a seductive scent that starts with orange blossom absolute, juicy honeysuckle and plush rose. The perfume ends with sweet marshmallow sugar accord, warm amber and sharp neroli.

Price and where to buy: You can find Kilian Paris’ Love, Don’t Be Shy for £195 (50ml) at Cult Beauty .

Beyoncé

Let’s face it, most fans of Beyoncé and her music have probably wondered what perfume she wears. Beyoncé’s favourite perfume is Emporio Armani Diamonds by Giorgio Armani. Even better – it’s actually one of the more affordable on the list.

Clearly a fan of sweet scents, Beyonce’s choice is a feminine one which has traditional rose notes with a blend of raspberry and litchi. And compared to Rihanna’s choice, this scent is surprisingly affordable.

Price and where to buy: You can find Armani’s Diamonds Eau De Parfum 50ml for £34 at The Fragrance Shop .

Lady Gaga

It’s well-known in the perfume industry that Lady Gaga is a fan of Valentino’s Voce Viva. She was also the face of Valentino Beauty fragrances.

The scent has top notes of Italian Bergamot and mandarin essence. Orange blossom absolute and golden gardenia make up the heart notes, and the base notes are full of crystal moss accord, vanilla and tonka bean. Unlike some of the sweeter scents on this list, the overall scent of Lady Gaga’s favourite is woody.