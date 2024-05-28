Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NatWest customers are experiences early-morning headaches with banking app users reporting issues with logging into their accounts.

According to DownDetector.co.uk, customers began reporting issue with the bank’s mobile app just after 5am. Those attempting to log into their account have been hit with an error page.

NatWest has told user on X (formerly Twitter) that they are aware of the issues. The bank said in an update: “We’re aware that customers currently aren’t able to access their app or online banking. We’ve reported this internally and it’s currently being looked into by our tech team. We’re hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

