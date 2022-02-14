NatWest is closing 32 of its UK branches - see the full list of locations

NatWest is closing 32 of its UK branches (Photo: Shutterstock)

NatWest has announced it is closing 32 more of its branches across the UK in the next 12 months.

The decision comes following a drop in the use of its branches since the start of the pandemic and will affect the NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands.

The lender said a new postal cash delivery and Companion Card service has been rolled out nationwide for vulnerable customers, and added it will contact those affected by the closures to ensure they can continue to bank “in the way which suits them best”.

The bank has been quick to assure customers that it will support those who face challenges in moving online so that “no one is left behind”.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The number of jobs that will be affected by the closures is not yet known.

The closures come following a swathe of job cuts last year, which saw NatWest terminate 550 roles in its business arm and close its Regents House office in London, which was home to one of the bank’s biggest tech hubs and had space for 2,500 workers.

A NatWest spokesman at the time said: "We have taken the decision to invite applications for voluntary redundancy and will support those colleagues who apply with a comprehensive support package.

“There will be no compulsory redundancy as a result of this announcement."

Which branches will be closed?

The following NatWest branches have been confirmed to be closed in the next 12 months:

- Billericay- Borehamwood- Bulwell and Hucknall- Chelsea- Gillingham Kent- Gosforth- Headingley- Hull University- Leatherhead- Leeds Victoria- Manchester Spinningfields Square- Marlow- Nottingham City- Piccadilly and New Bond Street- Ruislip- South Woodford- Swanley Kent- Tavistock Square- Twickenham- Windsor and Eton- Derby Crompton House

The following Royal Bank of Scotland branches will also be closed in England and Wales: