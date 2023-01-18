The surviving original members of ‘90s classic Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers are set to reunite with the newer generation of rangers, as Netflix has revealed information about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always . The news was broken by Entertainment Weekly and former blue Power Ranger David Yost (who played Billy in the original series.)

Taking to Twitter , Yost asked fans “Are you ready to celebrate 30 years of action & adventure with an all-new stand-alone special; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always??? I had so much fun working on this Special!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screenshots provided exclusively to Entertainment Weekly showed former actors in their respective roles, leading many to assume that it would be an episodic reunion of the cast members rather than a talk-show style reunion akin to the likes of recent Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunions.

A synopsis of the special reads: “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Most Popular

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers debuted in 1993 and made household names out of the original five cast members. They included Austin St. John as Jason (Red Power Ranger), David Yost as Billy, Walter Emmanuel Jones as Zack (Black Power Ranger), Amy Jo Johnson as Kimberley (Pink Power Ranger) and the late Thuy Trang as Trini (Yellow Power Ranger.)

The core cast members were joined towards the end of the first season by Jason David Frank , who portrayed series favourite Tommy Oliver aka The Green Ranger, who sadly died in November 2022 . Plans to honour both Frank and Trang have yet to be revealed, despite the inclusion of the original members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always is scheduled to be released globally on Netflix on April 19, 2023; could this potentially lead to Netflix picking up the television series as part of their streaming catalogue? The streaming service has been hush-hush regarding plans after the special.