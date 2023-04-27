News you can trust since 1882
Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in May 2023, including My Girl and Bordertown

Streaming platform Netflix is set to cull many fan-favourite TV shows and movies in the UK this May, including My Girl and Bordertown.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read

Each month, Netflix refreshes the content on its website by removing old titles and replacing them with new releases. Throughout May, many titles on the streaming platform will be taken off the site to make way for new TV shows and movies, breaking the hearts of many loyal viewers across the UK.

In May, 39 titles will be taken off the website including drama series Bordertown. The show, which is set in Finland, follows the story of a gifted detective who’s  drawn into a web of disturbing murder cases. Also leaving the platform this month is the hit movie, My Girl.

In most cases, Netflix has stripped titles from its platform due to lack of interest from viewers. But don’t worry if your favourite series or movie has been taken off the platform as the streaming site will be launching new releases throughout April.

Full list of Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in May

    May 1

    • 1408 
    • 3 From Hell 
    • Against the Sun 
    • Are You the One? (season 6)
    • Beverly Hills Cop
    • Big Daddy 
    • Blade Runner 2049 
    • Blue Streak 
    • Blue Thunder 
    • CIA: Comrade in America 
    • The Clapper 
    • Coffee for All 
    • Fan of Amoory 
    • Food on the Go
    • Ghost Rider 
    • Lord of War 
    • Piranha 
    • Savages 
    • The Social Network 
    Many TV shows and movies will leave Netflix this monthMany TV shows and movies will leave Netflix this month
    Many TV shows and movies will leave Netflix this month

    May 4

    • Pup Star: World Tour

    May 10

    • Bordertown (seasons 1-3)

    May 13

    • Weed the People

    May 14

    • Booba: Food Puzzle (season 1)

    May 16

    • Side Effects

    May 18

    • The Last Days

    May 27

    • Collateral Beauty

    May 29

    • The 2nd

    May 31

    • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
    • The Boy
    • Edge of Seventeen
    • Galaxy Quest
    • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
    • Little Boxes
    • Midnight Diner (seasons 1-3)
    • My Girl
    • Rango
    • The Space Between Us
    • The Stolen
    • We Die Young
