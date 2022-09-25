TUDUM , Netflix’s global virtual fan event took place over the weekend and there were more than enough announcements made for even the greediest of binge watchers.

Highlights from this year’s event included the announcement of Bridgerton and The Witcher prequels, how the fourth series of You will be released, the cast list for the new series of The Crown and even some mean spirited spoilers from the Stranger Things team.

TUDUM is an annual event that brings fans together virtually to hear exclusive interviews with cast members and creators.

TUDUM also presents exclusive previews, teasers and in some cases blooper reels ahead of the announcements of new films and TV scheduled for release by the streaming giant.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What were the announcements at TUDUM 2022?

Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte - what to expect

One of the biggest announcements (and there were plenty of them) to emerge from TUDUM 2022 was that the popular Bridgerton series would be getting a prequel.

Queen Charlotte chronicles the early years of Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline which Netflix have said “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”

Enola Holmes 2 confirmed

Millie Bobby Brown’s presence on the streaming giant is set to be a large one, with her involvement in two announcements from TUDUM 2022.

It has been confirmed that a sequel to her 2020 Netflix original Enola Holmes is scheduled currently for a release date of November 4.

Netflix have said of the sequel: “Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need some help from friends, and brother Sherlock.”

Stranger Things Season 5 spoilers

Millie Bobby Brown will also return as Eleven with the return of season 5 of Stranger Things , with an expected release date of summer 2024.

But many were surprised to see that the writers of the show dropped major spoilers for the final season of the show. There is one catch though - they’re all blurred out.

Bridgerton Season 3 release date

A bit more information was provided regarding the new season of Bridgerton , as season 3 finds Penelope Featherington as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton After hearing him disparage her to his friends last season.

Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown , away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

While Netflix remains tight-lipped about an exact release date for season 3, the show is expected to make a return to screens in spring/summer of next year.

You Season 4 release date

Season 4 of the psychological thriller, You, had its release date confirmed during TUDUM and with it the surprise announcement that the new series will be shown in two halves.

Season 4: Part 1 will be on Netflix from February 10, 2023 whie part 2 will premiere a month later on March 10.

The show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ series of novels, will move to London following the events at the end of the third season. Alongside a new setting comes a new cast, with The White Lotus’s Lukas Gage, former EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper and Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie all joining the show.

The Crown Season 5 cast

It looks set to be a turbulent time for the royals in The Crown when season 5 is released on November 9.

Believed to be covering the family throughout the turbulent times of the 1990s, it will feature an entirely new cast, with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana .

Lesley Manville joins as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller stars as Prime Minister John Major, lending more weight to this particular time period..

When is Squid Game 2 coming out?

Although a new season of Squid Game was confirmed in June 2022, director Hwang Dong-hyuk kicked off TUDUM Korea by thanking the global audience for their appreciation for Squid Game.

He also noted that Squid Game season 2 will be filled with "all-new stories." But some characters are coming back, as he told the press at the Emmys that Seong Gi-hun will be seeking revenge in season 2.

They also released an exclusive clip from season one of the show - could this be a prelude into the events to take place in the new series?

There is no confirmed date for when the new season will premiere just yet, but Hwang did tell Vanity Fair earlier this month he thinks the new season could be out by late 2023 or early 2024.

Other announcements from Netflix TUDUM 2022

With many, many more announcements that took place during Netflix’s TUDUM event, you can visit the TUDUM website to catch up on all the interviews and exclusives as and when they happened.

What does TUDUM mean?

For those that are wondering if TUDUM is an acronym or an industry term, or what the word even means - you’re not alone.

The title of Netflix’s global virtual fan event is even more simple than that - it’s the phonetic pronunciation of the sound made when you first start up Netflix.

Tu-Dum, which for many fans of the streaming service is music to their ears.

How can I sign up to Netflix?

Netflix can be subscribed to on three different tiers:

Basic - £6.99

Standard - £10.99

Premium - £15.99

Netflix is advert free and can be cancelled at any time. For more information or to sign up, visit the Netflix sign-up page .