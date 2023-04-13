News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
26 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Release date revealed and full cast list

The Netflix original stars India Amarteifio who plays Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton spin-off

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST- 2 min read

There’s huge excitement for the Netflix Bridgerton spin-off, which will delve deep into Queen Charlotte’s life story. In the anticipated coming-of-age series, fans will see a whole new side to the fierce monarch, originally played by Golda Rosheuvel in the first two seasons of the book-to-screen adaptation.

A new trailer teases young Charlotte’s rise to power and her complicated romance with soon-to-be husband King George. Fans won’t have to wait long as the exciting new show lands on the streaming service on May 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

India Amarteifio, who portrays the strong-willed teenager, has said about her character: "I know what Queen Charlotte’s like in the future but to be able to kind of create foundations for that is really exciting for me, just to understand how she becomes so brazen, so strong and such a force. I’m super excited for people to see it."

The prequel series is produced by writer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland. In May 2021, Netflix announced the Bridgerton universe would be expanding with the Queen Charlotte spin-off.

Most Popular

    "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria told Deadline.

    "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Netflix have released the first image of Young Lady Danubry, played by Arsema Thomas, from their upcoming Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton StoryNetflix have released the first image of Young Lady Danubry, played by Arsema Thomas, from their upcoming Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
    Netflix have released the first image of Young Lady Danubry, played by Arsema Thomas, from their upcoming Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    Who is in the cast for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

    The following cast members have been revealed for the Queen Charlotte spin-off.

    Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    India Amarteifio as younger Queen Charlotte

    Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

    Arsema Thomas as younger Agatha Danbury

    Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Countess Bridgerton

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    James Fleet as King George III

    Corey Mylchreest as younger King George III

    Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

    Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sam Clemmett as a younger Brimsley

    Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

    Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

    Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

    Related topics:Netflix