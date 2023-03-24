Train passengers are being advised to plan ahead for their Easter journeys as engineering works are expected to close the west coast main line between some key UK cities. Network Rail has confirmed no trains will run between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the four day Easter bank holiday weekend of April 7 - April 10.

The disruption means replacement buses or alternative routes will be needed to travel between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool. Avanti West Coast trains will go no farther north than Lancaster from April 8-11, with track work further up the line towards Carlisle halting trains to the Lakes and Glasgow.

Passengers will also face disruption to services around the interchange of Crewe, due to work for HS2. London’s Charing Cross and Victoria stations will also be largely out of action while engineering works are carried out.

While Network Rail says 95% of its network will be running over Easter weekend, the company is urging passengers to check ahead. Network Rail, which owns and operates the UK’s rail network, plans to lay more than 12,000 metres of new rail and 33,000 tonnes of ballast over Easter weekend.

Trains travelling along the East Coast Mainline near the Colton Juction, Colton Lane, near Appleton Roebuck, North Yorkshire.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Our Easter engineering programme has been carefully planned so the majority of the rail network will remain open for business.

