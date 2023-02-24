A fundraiser launched for Nicola Bulley has raised more than £26,000 in three days. The Go Fund Me page, set up by friends of the Lancashire mum-of-two, smashed its £10,000 target in just 24 hours.

Ms Bulley’s body was recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday (February 19) just over three weeks after she went missing while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on January 27. The 45-year-old’s disappearance sparked a major search operation by Lancashire Police as well as unprecedented interest from the media and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death opened at Preston Coroner’s Court this week and has been adjourned until June 26. The handling of her disappearance by Lancashire Police has also been passed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as well as the College of Policing for review.

A statement on the Go Fund Me said friends were raising money to support Ms Bulley’s family including her partner Paul Ansell through planning a funeral and for the future of their daughters, aged six and nine. It reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no-one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time.

Most Popular

“The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met [with] a heart made of gold that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

A separate statement from Ms Bulley said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundrasier set up for Nicola Bulley's children has raised four times more than it hoped.

"Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now. We wish to thank everyone for their wishes and thank you for the donations.”