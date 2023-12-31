French philosopher Nostradamus has made four predictions about 2024 - we could be in for a new Pope and a new king

The four 2024 predictions of French astrologer Nostradamus explained - including a new Pope and a new king. Composite image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

Most of us have no idea what's around the corner because we don't have a crystal ball, but there are some people who possess special talents to be able to see in to the future.

One of those people is a French philosopher and astrologer called Nostradamus. He died more than 450 years ago, but his extraordinary skill means that he left behind predictions for the modern day, including 2023, 2024 and many more years to come.

Nostradamus has allegedly previously predicted many events in history including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future, by Mario Reading, outlines and interprets his writings. In the week leading up to the late monarch’s death, on Thursday September 8, 2022 the book sold just five copies. By the end of the week ending September 17, almost 8,000 copies were sold according to the Sunday Times .

Nostradamus also allegedly foresaw the Great Fire of London in 1666, Hitler’s rise to power in 1919, the two world wars from 1914 to 1918 and 1939 to 1945, and even the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. So, with such accurate predictions to his name - just what has Nostradamus predicted for 2024, and did any of his 2023 predictions come true? Here's all you need to know.

What did Nostradamus predict would happen in 2024?

Nostradamus made four main prophecies for the upcoming year. Brace yourself before you read on because most of them aren't great. Here are the predictions:

War with China

Nostradamus predicted “combat and naval battle”, and said that a “Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread.” Now, he didn't explicitly say that the conflict would be with China, but some people think that the “Red adversary” could be referring to China.

Prince Harry will become king

King Charles III has only just marked one year as monarch, but according to Nostradamus we'll see another new king next year - but it won't be William. One of the passages in “The Prophecies” says that a “King of the Isles” will be “driven out by force.” Some believe that Nostradamus was referring to King Charles III when he said this.

Furthermore, Nostradamus said this ruler would be usurped by “one who will have no mark of a king”. As eldest son Prince William is the current heir, that would mean that younger son Prince Harry, who has of course actually stepped away from life in the royal family and lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children in the US, would return to become the UK’s king.

Further climate disaster

In 2023, it's become more evident that climate change is having a real impact on our planet. This year is "virtually certain to be warmest year on record", as temperature records have been 'obliterated', according to experts. There's no sign of the heating of the planet slowing down next year and, if anything, we're in for even more climate and environment related issues.

“The dry earth will grow more parched / And there will be great floods when it is seen,” wrote Nostradamus. He also predicted extreme weather events and world hunger: “Very great famine through pestiferous wave."

A new Pope

Pope Francis could soon be replaced, according to the astrologer’s predictions. “Through the death of a very old Pontiff. A Roman of good age will be elected. Of him it will be said that he weakens his see. But long will he sit and in biting activity,” he wrote.

Pope Francis, who has recently turned 87, has been having health issues and had to skip the U.N. climate conference because of lung inflammation and breathing problems. But, there's no indication that his health is declining even further.

What did Nostradamus predict would happen in 2023 - and did anything come true?

Nostradamus made some concerning predictions for 2023. He predicted that “two great powers will unite together in order to combat a global increase in internecine warfare”. He added that “the alliance is a curious one and works almost in spite of itself, but its good effects will not be long lasting.”

The exact meaning was not clear, of course, in 2022 - but there have been further conflicts in the world this year such as the Israel Hamas war.

Who was Nostradamus?

Nostradamus was a French astrologer, born Michel de Nostradame, who was best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains which allegedly predicted future events. He was born on 14 December 1503 and died on 2 July 1566.