A brand new month means thousands of new winners in the highly anticipated Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I). Some lucky winners could be set for a huge £1 million windfall.

This year has been a tough one financially for millions in the UK meaning an unexpected windfall would come as a lifeline to those currently struggling amid the cost of living crisis. Those not lucky enough to scoop the top prize could still win anything ranging from £25 up to a life changing £100,000.

Described on the Money Saving Expert website, NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.

Bonds were first introduced over 60 years ago in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, who offered everyone an alternate way to save money. All the winnings in the NS&I draw are 100 percent tax free.

When you purchase bonds through NS&I, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly draw.

It could be the perfect time to hit the jackpot with millions currently searching for a holiday abroad as we enter the summer months. Here’s all you need to know about the July 2023 premium bonds draw.

NS&I Premium Bonds September 2023 draw date and how to check if you are a winner

The August premium bonds numbers are in - and these are the winning numbers in Leeds. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

Those hoping to strike it rich in the upcoming NS&I Premium Bond draw will not have to wait long to see if they are one of the lucky winners, with the August draw set to take place on Saturday (September 2).