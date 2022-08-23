Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 National Television Awards are coming up and the full shortlist of nominees has been released.

Amongst the shows nominated at this year’s awards are Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and Bridgerton.

Some of the most well known presenters in UK TV have also received nominations. These include Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, and Alison Hammond.

The awards recognise the best and brightest talent on UK TV shows, and 15 awards are up for grabs.

Categories this year include Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, and the special Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Here’s all you need to know about the awards, including how you can cast your vote.

When are the awards?

The 2022 awards take place on Thursday, 15 September at the Wembley OVO Arena.

Who is hosting the NTA 2022?

Comedian Joel Dommett is set to host the awards next month.

How to get tickets

Tickets to the 2022 National Television Awards are on sale now, and various packages are still available.

Red carpet tickets, which will give you the opportunity to watch the stars arrive, are on sale for £130 plus booking and venue facility fee.

Tickets for the just the ceremony are available from £40 and the price doesn’t include booking fees.

Tickets can be purchased through the official National Television Awards website .

National Television Awards full shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper

Time

Trigger Point

This Is Going To Hurt

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Authored Documentary

Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

The Split

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Taskmaster

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Serial Drama

Neighbours

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Expert

Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

Serial Drama Performance

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Beat the Chasers

The 1% Club

In for a Penny

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

Daytime

This Morning

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

Comedy

Derry Girls

After Life

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer

David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK