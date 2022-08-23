NTA Awards 2022: full shortlist announced including Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point and Bridgerton - how to vote, how to get tickets
The 2022 awards take place next month
The 2022 National Television Awards are coming up and the full shortlist of nominees has been released.
Amongst the shows nominated at this year’s awards are Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and Bridgerton.
Some of the most well known presenters in UK TV have also received nominations. These include Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, and Alison Hammond.
The awards recognise the best and brightest talent on UK TV shows, and 15 awards are up for grabs.
Categories this year include Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, and the special Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
Here’s all you need to know about the awards, including how you can cast your vote.
When are the awards?
The 2022 awards take place on Thursday, 15 September at the Wembley OVO Arena.
Who is hosting the NTA 2022?
Comedian Joel Dommett is set to host the awards next month.
How to get tickets
Tickets to the 2022 National Television Awards are on sale now, and various packages are still available.
Red carpet tickets, which will give you the opportunity to watch the stars arrive, are on sale for £130 plus booking and venue facility fee.
Tickets for the just the ceremony are available from £40 and the price doesn’t include booking fees.
Tickets can be purchased through the official National Television Awards website.
National Television Awards full shortlist
New Drama
Heartstopper
Time
Trigger Point
This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
The Split
Peaky Blinders
Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Gogglebox
Drama Performance
Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Taskmaster
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
The Graham Norton Show
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
Neighbours
Emmerdale
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Expert
Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Beat the Chasers
The 1% Club
In for a Penny
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
This Morning
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
Comedy
Derry Girls
After Life
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing