Derbyshire locals were surprised by a visit from Liam Gallagher last week as he stopped by a local chippy for his supper. The rock n' roll star paid a visit to a small Derbyshire village fish and chip shop while vacationing in the area.

Regulars at Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, were joined by the frontman last Saturday (May 6) as he popped in for his dinner. He is believed to have been staying in a nearby holiday cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wonderwall singer swapped cigarettes and alcohol for salt and vinegar during his visit, ordering classic fish and chips, along with an assortment of other chip shop favourites including beef and onion pies, fish cakes and curry sauce. He also reportedly asked to have a battered sausage as a snack while he waited for his food. It is unconfirmed whether the 50-year-old requested a roll with it.

The star even treated locals who were also ordered at the takeaway to some snaps. As well as customers, the singer also posed alongside some of the staff who had helped prepare his supper.

Most Popular

Gallagher is not the first big name to have stopped by this particular chippy either. The local spot also boasts visits from Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise and Jarvis Cocker, frontman of 90s Brit-pop group Pulp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad