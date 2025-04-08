Olly Alexander surprises fans with a double act in London's St Pancras Station

Londoners were seeing double after an impromptu live busking performance by not one, but two Olly Alexanders.

The British pop sensation shocked his doppelganger by gate-crashing their gig, inspiring a spontaneous 30-minute performance which surprised commuters at St Pancras Station.

The lookalike tribute named ‘Starstruck’, also known as Keith Marshall, normally tours festivals and events throughout the UK.

After kicking off what he believed to be a solo busking performance, he’d made it halfway through the iconic Years & Years hit, Desire, when the real Olly revealed himself on stage to ‘double’ everyone’s fun.

It comes as research of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Twix to launch its new brand platform ‘Two is more than one' revealed two in five Brits are fascinated by doppelgangers, with 78 per cent saying they’d love to meet their own.

Singer and actor, Olly Alexander, said: “It was nice being able to perform with my wonderful doppelganger, Keith.

“Why have one of something when you can have two? I hope the crowd had as much fun as I did.”

The study also found it is Gen Z (66 per cent) who would be keenest to have a doppelganger to step in for them most, followed by Millennials (51 per cent).

The youngest generation would also utilise them to clean up after them, do the washing up – and go to work for them, to sit through boring meetings.

But Boomers would have a double take on their DIY chores they can’t be bothered to do.

Two thirds (67 per cent) would put their duplicate to work tackling household tasks like the washing up and laundry, while 26 per cent would send theirs to social events they don’t want to go to.

And 26 per cent would use their clone to sit through boring work meetings, while 25 would have them wait in for a delivery for them.

Others would use them to get out of having to make small talk with people they don’t want to talk to, read through long contracts or T&Cs or do the food shopping.

Olly Alexander surprises fans with spontaneous double act | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The British pop sensation and his doppelganger gate-crashed St Pancras Station

If they had a double, 49 per cent think their life would be at least twice as easy.

With 42 per cent thinking it would be more fun if they had someone who looks like them temporarily taking their place.

And 24 per cent would use them as their assistant, rather than their equal.

Holidays (57 per cent), nights out (51 per cent) and road trips (48 per cent) were the activities believed to be better when done in a pair.

Almost half (47 per cent) would get more done if they had a double, while 34 per cent would be much happier and less stressed.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, found 55 per cent believe they don’t have enough time for everything they need or want to do in general.

Blaming this on there not being enough hours in the day (48 per cent), taking on too many responsibilities (34 per cent) and unexpected things always coming up (33 per cent).

It also emerged 37 per cent have already been mistaken for someone else before, with 53 per cent intrigued by the idea that there is someone in this world that looks just like them.

While 49 per cent would love to meet their own doppelganger, if given the chance.

And 38 per cent would be interested in creating their own AI-generated doppelganger in the future.

Gen Z would be keenest to have a doppelganger to step in for them most | Shutterstock

Things Brits would get their double to do for them:

Clean the house Do the washing up Do the laundry Cook meals Wait in queues for me Do deep cleaning tasks like descaling the kettle Go to work for me Do DIY and home repairs Make small talk with people I don’t want to talk to Read through long contracts or T&Cs Take out the bins Stand in for me when I don’t feel like socialising Sit through boring meetings Attend social events I don’t want to go to Wait in for the plumber, electrician, or delivery driver Do the grocery shopping Deal with unexpected visitors Deal with paperwork and admin tasks Fill out online forms and applications Attend family gatherings I’d rather avoid Mow the lawn Deal with customer service calls Wrap Christmas presents Sort out finances and budgeting Pick up parcels from the post office Handle my inbox and unsubscribe from spam Reply to emails/messages Remember birthdays and buy gifts Take care of plants and water them Plan holidays and book everything