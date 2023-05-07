Outlander has become one of the most popular TV shows out there, with elements of sci-fi, history and romance to keep fans engaged. Although it has become a big hit on the small screen, the series is famously based on a book series.

Written by Diana Galbadon, the Outlander series spans decades and encapsulates all the drama and action which we’ve come to see on TV. According to Diana, the series was started “by accident” but has since grown to no fewer than nine books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On how to approach the collection, Diana herself admits they could be read independently of each other. She did however recommend reading them in the traditional order.

On her website, Diana said: “The books can be read independently of each other (I can’t be sure that people seeing the newest one on a bookstore table will realise that it’s part of a series, so the books are (with minor exceptions) engineered to stand alone, but if you have a choice, I’d strongly recommend beginning at the beginning, with Outlander, and reading through the story in order of publication.”

Most Popular

Outlander book series in chronological order

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad