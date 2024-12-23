Over 300,000 disadvantaged UK children will have something to open on December 25

The drive has raised over £15 million to support children from some of the poorest parts of the UK | Doug Jackson/PinPep

More than 300,000 disadvantaged children will have something to open on Christmas day - thanks to a charity appeal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cash for Kids Mission Christmas drive has raised over £ 15 million to support hundreds of thousands of young people from some of the poorest parts of the UK.

Over 42,000 children will receive a present via the appeal in the North East of England, as will 36,000 in Greater Manchester, and 22,000 youngsters across the South Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity had a huge influx of applications for the appeal this year, which has been running for over 20 years in some areas.

The annual campaign, run by Cash for Kids and supported by Bauer Media, has been buoyed by Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce, Hits Radio’s Fleur East and Gemma Atkinson and Cash for Kids ambassador Ferne McCann.

Ken Bruce said: “I was lucky enough to spend a day at a Mission Christmas HQ this year and saw first-hand the incredible effort that goes in to making sure the most vulnerable in our society don’t miss out on the magic of Christmas.

“So to all those who donated, raised money, volunteered or distributed gifts to families and children – thank you. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Aitchison MBE, Managing Director Cash for Kids, added: “Every year our supporters amaze and surprise us.

“In these challenging times, we have seen a record number of people donating gifts, volunteering in our Mission HQs and helping ensure we reach more children this Christmas.”

Iver a third of people have relied on the generosity of others to get through the holiday season | Doug Jackson/PinPep

“For some parents, the only way to cope this Christmas is by seeking help”

Cash for Kids – Mission Christmas was also supported by many businesses this year, including B&M and Wickes.

As part of the charity drive, Skipton Building Society donated £50,000 to the cause and opened all its 82 branches nationwide to accept donations – which saw its members and shoppers dropping off over 3,000 new gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from the Building Society, which polled 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas, found 37 per cent have relied on the generosity of others to get through the holiday season.

With a quarter (26 per cent) of these previously receiving financial help for presents, and 18 per cent accepting donated children’s toys.

And this year, 39 per cent are worried about the cost of the festive season, as 23 per cent are concerned about the cost of presents for the kids.

Kenny Stewart, Director of Branches and Money Direct for Skipton Building Society, said: “We know for some parents, the only way to cope with Christmas is by seeking help from their loved ones and charities to ensure their children don’t miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Which is why we wanted to donate to Mission Christmas this year and were delighted to support our local communities even further, with the help of our members by opening up our branches nationwide to collect toys for the appeal and make a real difference to families this festive season.

“It’s been really heartwarming to have seen our members and colleagues embracing the spirit of giving through the appeal, helping others in need and sharing their own stories with us too – we’ve been bowled over by the amount of support the initiative has received and are proud to have played a small part in supporting Cash for Kids - Mission Christmas this year.”