Video footage shows a motorist’s alleged sighting of a ‘panther-like’ big cat in the UK.

Geoff Thompson, 37, had pulled over in a layby on a country lane between Great Witley and Martley in Worcestershire to take photographs of his beloved classic car, a Renault 10, when he noticed something in the distance.

Geoff says he saw a large feline shape lurking in a field behind the car on April 14 and then found its prints. Geoff, of Worcester, said: “I just went out for a sunny drive - I noticed it as I started photographing my car. I think it was a panther.”

Geoff, who runs the YouTube channel Geoff Buys Cars, attempted to track the animal and record evidence of its tracks. He got in touch with big cat researcher and filmmaker, Tim Whittard, who produced the documentary ‘Panthera Britannia Declassified’, which claims to prove that big cats are living in the wilderness of rural Britain.

Tim said: “Consensus seems to suggest that the majority of the tracks photographed are more likely to be dog than anything else, so whilst the tracks do not yield positive proof, the video of the sighting itself is very organic, very natural and we can't rule out a cat.” According to social media users, this is not the first time big cats have reportedly been seen in the area with a number of people commenting on Geoff’s video to report their own experiences.