Parent Power 2023: The Times releases its list of Best UK schools & league table

How did secondary school pupils fare from the pandemic - find out in this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power guide to UK schools.

By Will Millar
49 minutes ago - 3 min read

It’s a win for the girls in this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 guide to best schools in the UK with single-sex schools topping the tables in both state and private sectors.

Sunday Times has published the 30th edition of its Parent Power guide to the best national and regional schools of the year. Amongst its findings, the Times identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK based on their own criterion.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged and holds more than 1,600 schools in its database. If a parent, student, or teacher wants to find out about a school’s performance, they can search it by name, local authority, town and postcode.

Central to this year’s findings is the emphasis successful schools are placing on student well-being and self-care where pupils can access efficient, effective and non-judgmental support to get back on track and improve their experience at school.

    Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

    “It is also clear that more attention is being placed on well-being and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

    “League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work.

    “We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

    Henrietta Barnett School topped the Times' national list for academic performance

    The Sunday Times Schools Guide, Parent Power, was first published in 1993. As well as a print section in the newspaper, there is a fully-searchable online database allowing users to search schools by postcode, town, local authority and school name.

    But who won The Sunday Times’ national and regional school of the year awards?

    The Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 national school of the year

    The top secondary school for academic performance 

    • Henrietta Barnett School (grammar school for girls), Hampstead, London
    Secondary school of the year 

    • Wycombe High School, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

    Comprehensive school of the year 

    • St Peter’s Catholic School, Guildford, Surrey

    Top independent school for academic performance

    • St Paul’s Girls’ School, Brook Green, London

    Independent school of the year 

    The Times’ research found single-sex schools were excelling by taking a greater interest in student well-being
    • Francis Holland School, Sloane Square, London
    International Baccalaureate school of the year

    • Godolphin and Latymer, Hammersmith, London
    The Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 regional school of the year

    East Anglia

    Secondary School of the Year - King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford

    Independent School of the Year - Norwich High School for Girls

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - The Perse School, Cambridge

    East Midlands

    Secondary School of the Year - The King’s School, Grantham

    Comprehensive of the Year - Northampton School for Boys

    Independent School of the Year - Nottingham High School

    West Midlands

    Secondary School of the Year - King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham

    London

    Secondary School of the Year - Mossbourne Community Academy, Hackney Downs

    Comprehensive School of the Year - The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, Upminster

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - St Paul’s Girls’ School, Brook Green

    The North

    Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance - Ripon Grammar School

    Comprehensive School of the Year - Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley

    Independent School of the Year - Sheffield High School for Girls

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Queen Ethelburga’s College

    The Northeast

    Comprehensive School of the Year - Durham Johnston Comprehensive School

    Independent School of the Year - Dame Allan’s School (Girls’ and Boys’), Newcastle upon Tyne

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Royal Grammar School, Newcastle upon Tyne

    The Northwest

    Secondary School of the Year - Altrincham Grammar School for Girls

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Withington Girls’ School, Manchester

    The Southeast

    Secondary School of the Year - Wycombe High School, High Wycombe

    Comprehensive School of the Year - St Peter’s Catholic School, Guildford

    Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Guildford High School

    The Southwest

    Secondary School of the Year - Pate’s Grammar School, Cheltenham

    Comprehensive School of the Year - The Cotswold School, Bourton-on-the-Water

    Independent Secondary School of the Year - Cheltenham Ladies’ College

    Wales

    Secondary School of the Year - Ysgol Bro Preseli, Pembrokeshire

    Independent Secondary School of the Year - Cardiff Sixth Form College

    Northern Ireland

    Secondary School of the Year - St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt

    Scotland

    Secondary School of the Year - Williamwood High School, Glasgow

    Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance - Jordanhill, Glasgow

    You can view the full list on the Sunday Times Parent Power website.

