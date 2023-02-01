Jokers have erected a commemorative blue plaque in the street where Rishi Sunak was fined £100 for not wearing a seat belt while riding as a passenger in a car. Pranksters installed the English Heritage -style plate on a lamppost in Blackpool on the route the Prime Minister took during a visit in January.

It reads: "Rishi Sunak 19-1-2023. Received a fixed penalty notice for being filmed passing this spot in a car whilst not wearing a seatbelt."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak, who was previously fined while Chancellor last April for breaching lockdown rules, was caught out in an Instagram video he posted on levelling up. A video clip went viral after featuring him in a car without wearing a seatbelt on the way to nearby Morecambe.

Lancashire Police announced the day after the video was released that he would be fined. A Labour spokesman said at the time: "Hapless Rishi Sunak’s levelling-up photo op has blown up in his face and turned him into a laughing stock."

Most Popular

A spokesman for No10 said: "The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty."