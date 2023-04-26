Pret A Manger has revealed an increase in the price of its monthly coffee subscription service. The change is set to affect existing customers from this summer, while others who sign up from this week will face the increased fee.

The sandwich shop franchise has raised the monthly price of the drinks service, as it will go up to £30 a month. Currently £25, the charge is set to increase by £5.

New customers who sign up from today (April 26) will be on the £30 per month subscription plan. However, as stated on the Pret site , those who join will be able to get a first month discount by paying just £15.

As well as the change to the monthly payment, the service will also be renamed as Club Pret. Under the new title, more will be offered to customers than just a coffee subscription. They will get a 10% discount on its selection of foods, including both sandwiches and pastries.

Existing members will also get the same perks. However, the increase to their monthly payment will not change until this summer. Those already signed up for the service will still pay £25 a month until June 5.

An email informing customers of the change reportedly offered a breakdown of the extra £5 increase to existing subscribers. According to the BBC , the email explained: "Around £1 will cover increasing ingredient prices, £2 will go towards Pret team pay, and around £2 will help with rising energy costs."

