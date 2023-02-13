The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday after contracting an illness, Buckingham Palace has announced. Details around the nature of the illness are unclear but it was described by palace officials as "seasonal."

The Queen Consort was set to carry out several engagements across the region including celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Camilla was also due to visit Southwater One around lunchtime and meet with a number of representatives and staff from local organisations.

Camilla was also due to unveil a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail and a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Southwater One building. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events but has not yet been confirmed.

