National broadcaster the BBC are launching a dedicated stream to show Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Her Majesty died at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.

A ceremonial procession took place on Wednesday, transporting the coffin of the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

From then until the state funeral on Monday, lying-in-state will take place where the mourning public may visit to pay their respects.

Hundreds of thousands of people are already crowding the near-by areas with long queues forming along the banks of the River Thames.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie-in-state was that of the Queen Mother in 2002 when over 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

However, not everyone will be able to attend the Queen lying-in-state in person, leading to the launch of the BBC stream.

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch the BBC stream of Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state?

The service will be available globally for those who wish to pay their respects to the Queen virtually.

It will be available from 5 pm on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 and will end by the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

If you wish to watch and pay your respects following the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, it will be available across a number of BBC services.