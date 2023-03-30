News you can trust since 1882
Reddit Down Detector: Thousands of users frustrated after app and website go down

Reddit users have been reporting issues with the site

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

Reddit is down for users across the UK with hundreds of people unable to use the platform. Downdetector has received reports of issues with the app, and also the web version of the site.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said almost 1,000 people have reported problems. The issues seem to have started at around 3 pm. Out of the reports, 82 per cent were related to the app, and 17 per cent of users have had issues with the web platform.

People have taken to social media to share their frustrations with the site. One person tweeted: “Reddit down meaning I actually might have to work…” Another added: “why did Reddit have to go down when I’m trying to use it??”

And a third commented: “Reddit has the audacity of being down while I’m trying to catch up on VPR and I want to scream.”

    Reddit is down for users across the UK with thousands of people unable to browse home, subreddits or even profiles
    However, Reddit is yet to make an official statement on the outage.

