Ricky Gervais has announced extra tour dates for his UK tour. The comedian will take to the road with his Armageddon tour which will kick off in Newcastle in April.

The 61-year-old shot to fame with his stand-up shows in the late 1990s following a career in the music industry. Over the years, Gervais has performed five multi-national stand-up comedy tours and gone on to release hit sitcoms The Office, An Idiot Abroad and After Life.

The comedian has won seven BAFTA Awards, five British Comedy Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and the Rose d’Or twice (2006 and 2019). He has also hosted the Golden Globe Awards five times, most recently in 2020.

The tour was initially announced in October 2022 and the comedian recently revealed Armageddon would be filmed for its own Netflix show, set to be released in 2024.In February, Gervais tweeted: “Loads of people who couldn’t get tickets asking me if #Armageddon will be on Netflix. The answer is Yes! I will continue touring it throughout 2023 and then it will stream on Netflix around the world in 2024.”

But when will the Armageddon 2023 tour kick off and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ricky Gervais extra tour dates

The comedian has announced new and additional Armageddon tour dates after the initial shows sold out. Extra dates include:

Ricky Gervais Armageddon tour - how to get tickets

The initial Armageddon tour dates have already sold out. Tickets for the new dates will be available via the Live Nation website on Friday, March 21 at 10am.

Ricky Gervais has added extra dates to his Armageddon tour

Ricky Gervais UK tour dates - full list

Newcastle O2 City Hall - April 4 and April 5 (sold out)

St Albans Arena - April 19 (sold out)

Manchester O2 Apollo - April 24 and April 25 (sold out)

Cambridge Corn Exchange - May 22

Leeds First Direct Arena - May 25

Manchester O2 Apollo - May 30

Cardiff International Arena - June 14

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - June 21

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - July 20

Birmingham Utilita Arena - September 4

London Palladium - September 13,14,15,16

London OVO Arena Wembley - October 6

Bristol Beacon - December 11 and December 12