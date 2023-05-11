Sainsbury’s has debuted a new force of fully electric delivery vans. The transition is the first move towards the supermarket's goal of having an electric fleet across all its stores up and down the country.

The inaugural fleet launched this week at Sainsbury’s Nine Elms London superstore. The change will see local customers benefiting from zero-emission deliveries.

Made up of 12 vans, the new force of vehicles is powered solely by electricity. This also helps the on-board fridge units run to keep customers' grocery shopping fresh.

According to the supermarket, the Nine Elms store's switch to electric delivery vans is said to help save 57 tonnes of carbon annually. They are also said to help with noise pollution as they operate more quietly.

