Sainsbury’s has issued an urgent recall for a popular breakfast product over fears of a possible mould contamination. The supermarket informed customers: "Sainsbury’s is recalling St Pierre 6 Pains Au Chocolat with a Best Before date of 17/09/2023, 25/09/2023 and 01/10/2023.”

They added: “This is a precaution as St Pierre have identified a potential quality issue with mould contamination. This product is suitable for freezing so any customers who have this product in their freezers should check the best before date.

Sainsbury’s have issued an urgent product recall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a precautionary measure we are asking all customers who have bought this product with the above use-by date only, not to consume it, and to return it to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund (no receipt is necessary)."

Sainsbury’s apologised for any inconvenience caused, and urged customers seeking further information to contact [email protected] . They continued: "No other St Pierre products are affected by this issue. We are sorry about this and apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation."