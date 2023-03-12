Sources are speculating Sarah Ferguson will make a surprise appearance at The Oscars in Los Angeles this weekend. The ex-wife of Prince Andrew has been rumoured to be presenting an award to a frontrunner linked to a close friend.

The Duchess of York has been in the United States to promote her latest book titled A Most Intriguing Lady, but a visit to the Dolby Theatre could be on the cards. The awards ceremony gets underway at 12am UK time on Monday (March 13) morning.

According to Hello! magazine, the 63-year-old is rumoured to be showing up to support pal Priscilla Presley. Elvis - a biopic based on the life of her King of Rock and Roll ex-husband - is one of favourites to win big this year.

The report also goes on to mention that there is a chance the duchess will present one of the awards at The Oscars given her closeness with the Presley family. She recently attended the funeral of Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa-Marie, who died in January.

Hollywood’s best and brightest stars are expected to walk the red carpet at The Oscars, which will be presented by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. UK fans can watch The Oscars 2023 live on Sky Cinema through a Sky or NOW TV subscription.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson could be walking the red carpet of The Oscars 2023 in LA’s Dolby Theatre this weekend - Credit: Getty Images