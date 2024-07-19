Scarborough named among best tourist spots for electric vehicles in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough has been named among one of the best places to visit in the UK for electric vehicles owners.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings are from a new comprehensive ranking by used car dealership Big Motoring World. The ranking takes data on the number of EV charging points, EV-friendly hotels and registered garages, to create a definitive guide to the best places to visit this summer if you own an EV.

Using the data, the experts at Big Motoring World have shared the top ten places to visit outside of the big cities if you own an EV, as well as the top seaside locations for when the British summer finally makes an appearance.

The top UK EV-friendly destinations (outside of cities):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough was found to offer good accessibility for EV owners planning a staycation this summer.

Newquay, Cornwall (71%) Scarborough, North Yorkshire (61%) Grassington, Yorkshire Dales (59%) Drumnadrochit, Scottish Highlands (51%) Falmouth, Cornwall (49%) Llanberis, Snowdonia (47%) Anglesey, Wales (46%) Keswick, Lake District (38%) Brockenhurst, New Forest (37%) Isle of Skye, Scotland (36%)

Surprisingly, rural and remote locations were found to offer better accessibility for EV drivers than one might assume.

Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales made it into the top three, sharing the highest total volume of EV chargers at 664, despite having only two hotels offering EV charging.

Not far behind and making up the rest of the top five is Drumnadrochit, Scottish Highlands, ranking fourth. A true remote haven, it’s easy to think travellers would be cut off from the world here, however the research found there to be good EV accessibility.

Like to be beside the seaside? Here’s where you need to go.

While it may be rare, when the sun does make an appearance there are few things Brits love more than a trip to the seaside. Getting caught without charge after a day at the beach is never going to be ideal, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking solely at locations with a beach or seafront, Edinburgh comes out on top followed by another appearance from Newquay, then Liverpool.

In this ranking we begin to see the larger cities making an appearance, typically with a better infrastructure for electric vehicle charging so usually a good safe bet.

The top UK EV-friendly seaside destinations (all):

Edinburgh – 78% Newquay, Cornwall – 71% Liverpool – 67% Brighton – 62% Scarborough – 61% Drumnadrochit, Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands – 51% Cardiff – 51% Newcastle – 49% Anglesey, Wales – 46% Aberdeen – 45%

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, Big Motoring World also found the best seaside location for electric vehicles away from the big cities:

The top UK EV-friendly seaside destinations (non-city only):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newquay, Cornwall – 71% Scarborough – 61% Drumnadrochit, Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands – 51% Anglesey, Wales – 46% Isle of Skye – 36% Llandudno, Wales – 34% Isle of Arran – 30% Canterbury, Kent – 30% Torquay, Devon – 25% Blackpool – 22%

For those planning a UK getaway with an electric vehicle this year planning in advance is essential. Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World said: “Just like being caught short with an empty tank, ending up stuck somewhere with no charge and no charging point nearby is a sure fire way to ruin a great staycation.

“Before heading off on your break, set aside some time for research to work out whether your destination has what you need for your electric vehicle. If you find it’s a little lacking, don’t panic. Our advice would be to choose a route where you can access plenty of charge en route, then consider limiting the amount you’re driving whilst you’re there if you’re concerned about running out of charge.

For more information about this research please visit: https://www.bigmotoringworld.co.uk/news/the-best-places-to-take-your-electric-vehicle-on-holiday-in-the-uk/