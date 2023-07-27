Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final social media post has been revealed hours after the Irish singer died aged 56 on Wednesday, Jule 26. The social media post was about her son Shane.

Shane died last year after going missing for a few days. Following his disappearance police had launched an appeal to help find him but Sinead later confirmed he had died by suicide.

After news broke of Sinead’s death on the evening of July 26, fans flocked to her social media to pay tribute, drawing attention to her last post where she said: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."

Confirming her son’s death in a tweet last year, Sinead said: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Sinead used her social media platform to raise awareness of her son’s disappearance when he initially went missing. She also made a public appeal to her son, urging him to get in touch with police, saying: "Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating.

Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56