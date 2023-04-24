The estate of Star Wars ‘Boba Fett’ actor Jeremy Bulloch is up for auction - including the character’s wearable helmet.

The estate of Star Wars “Boba Fett” actor Jeremy Bulloch is going under the hammer - including the character’s wearable helmet. Bulloch starred as the villainous bounty hunter and over his lifetime amassed a collection of thousands of items now up for grabs.

The actor was a fan-favourite for attending major Star Wars conventions, often taking part in events and handing out autographs. He died in 2020 from complications relating to Parkinson’s Disease, which the 75-year-old had been battling for years.

The much-loved character featured in both The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983), along with later ‘prequel’ film ‘Revenge of the Sith’ (2005). His vast collection of items include a life-sized bust of Boba Fett, a wearable helmet and Bulloch’s own script from Revenge of the Sith.

Other items include specially made action figures, personal autographs from co-stars Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew and Dave Prowse, as well as a wealth of fan artwork and other gifts. The items will go up for sale on May 4 - known as “international Star Wars day” by fans - with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Parkinson’s UK .

The auction follows a previous sale of other memorabilia items, some of which sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds. Auctioneer Auctioneer Andrew Stowe from East Bristol Auctions said: "Jeremy didn’t just star in the franchise; he was a massive fan himself!

"His love for the movies and the fans took him all over the world and wherever he’d go he would purchase or be given Boba Fett memorabilia. His home museum contained everything from Boba Fett tea-towels to rare action figures.

"It’s very rare for an actor to have such a deep-routed connection to their role, let alone amass a collection of this scale." Devoted fans of the actor can get their hands on some of the rare items either at East Bristol Auctions or online from midday on May 4.