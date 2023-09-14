Watch more videos on Shots!

Anticipation is growing ahead of the latest season of popular BBC One dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The show is back after a landmark 20th season in 2022, with the lineup regarded as one of the best ever.

Recently, the start date for the show was confirmed with fans getting to see the show air for the first time in 2023 on Saturday, September 16. The start date comes just weeks after the class of 2023 was revealed.

One of the contestants fans are sure to get excited over is Bobby Brazier. The EastEnders actor recently revealed he is taking a brief break from the BBC One show in order to focus on Strictly, which is known to have a gruelling regime.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Bobby, who three years ago made his runway debut, modelling for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week before also appearing at both London and Paris fashion week.

Over two years later, it was revealed that Bobby would star in BBC One soap EastEnders, reviving the role of Freddie Slater, a dormant character for 16 years, who was previously last seen in 2006.

Since making his debut back in September 2022, Bobby became an instant hit on the show and his performances saw him win the gong for Rising Star at the National Television Awards in London.

He is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Jade sadly died from cervical cancer 14 years ago in 2009. He was then raised largely by his father and was full of praise for him as he accepted his award.

Jade shot to fame as a contestant on the third series of the Channel 4 reality show Big Brother in 2002. Following her eviction, Goody went on to star in her own television programmes, including Jade’s Salon (2005), Just Jade (2006), and Jade’s P.A (2006).

