Take That have confirmed that they are going on their first tour in four years in 2024. As well as revealing the new tour when speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, they also confirmed their support act.

And their support act will be fellow pop star Olly Murs. Murs rose to fame on the sixth series of talent show The X Factor, where the 39-year-old finished runner-up to Joe McElderry and ahead of Stacey Solomon.

Murs released his first self-titled album in 2010, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number two. The album included the hit singles "Please Don’t Let Me Go" and "Thinking of Me".

In 2011, Murs released his second album, In Case You Didn’t Know, which entered the charts at number one and resulted in two number-one singles with "Heart Skips a Beat" and "Dance with Me Tonight", which are arguably two of his biggest hits to date.

The following year, Murs made it three albums in as many years with ‘Right Place Right Time’, and released six singles from it; the first, "Troublemaker", was his fourth number one and remains one of his biggest hits.

After that, Murs somewhat slowed down. He released Never Been Better in 2014, 24 hrs in 2016, You Know I Know in 2018 before a four year break before returning in 2022 with Marry Me.

His support act for Take That will be his fourth. Previously, he has supported JLS’s Outta This World tour (UK leg) (2011), One Direction’s Up All Night Tour (USA leg) (2012) and Robbie Williams’ Take the Crown Stadium Tour (2013.

Olly met his wife Amelia Tank in 2019, tying the knot four years later in 2023. She is a former city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth. She’s also a fitness fanatic, and trains multiple times a week including weightlifting and high-intensity training.