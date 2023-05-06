Swifties lost their mind earlier this week when it was reported Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were dating. Though fans were in denial, it seems that Taylor herself dropped hints about the romance at her The Era’s Tour in Nashville last night.

Swifties know All Too Well (Taylor’s Version, Ten Minute Version) about the speculation surrounding Swift’s love life so they were quick to dismiss the rumours. However, last night Taylor mouthed “This is about you. You know who you are. I love you.” to a camera during her show before “Cardigan”.

While this seems like a harmless dedication to a mystery, many will recall Matty himself mouthed exactly the same thing while he was performing on stage with his band The 1975 earlier this year. That’s not the only thing, Swifties reported seeing Matty in the VIP section at The Era’s Tour.

The news first broke after a blind item was submitted to popular gossip page DeuxMoi. The anonymous instagrammer revealed the gossip in a teaser clip for her latest podcast episode ‘Deux/U’. The clip goes on to play the part of the previous episode where the host can be heard saying: “Someone sent me a message today and they’re like Taylor and Matt Healy. And I’m like what?” The guest can be heard saying, ‘Oh stop’.

The news comes a month after US magazine People revealed Swift, 33, had split from her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years. Neither of the camp have commented on the break-up, but rumours began to swirl when Alwyn was noticeably absent from The Era’s Tour.

Entertainment Tonight reported the breakup was ‘amicable’ and happened a few weeks ago, saying: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why Alwyn hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Since then, the media has linked the 33-year old to not one, not two, but four celebs including Dylan O’Brien, Bradley Cooper, and of course, Fernando Alonso who played coy when asked about the rumours. But, if you’re freaking out about the latest speculation, You Need To Calm Down.

So, how long have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy been dating? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy relationship timeline

2014

The couple reportedly first met through Nick Grimshaw. Swift and Healy reportedly briefly dated in 2014. Healy was seen wearing a t-shirt with 1989 on, the name of Swift’s record and the year she was born. The rumours then died down in 2015 as Healy began dating pop star Halsey.

2016

In 2016, Healy spoke to Q Magazine about how he had been linked romantically to Swift. He said: "Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift the first thing I would’ve [thought was] ‘F****** hell I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, F***. THAT."

This gained him criticism with some calling his remarks “misogynistic”.

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy during the first part of their show in Newcastle. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes.

November 2022

Matty Healy revealed The 1975 worked on Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights”, but said those songs “never came out”.

January 8, 2023

Following the release of her latest album “Midnights”, The 1975 added the song “Question…?” to their pre show playlist.

January 12, 2023 - Taylor shows up at The 1975 London show

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she took to the O2 stage in London during The 1975’s set. She recorded not one, but two acoustic songs which included a cover of the band’s most popular song “The City” as well as the first ever live performance of her smash single “Anti-Hero” from her tenth album “Midnights”.

January 2023 - Denise Welsh poses with Swift

Matty Healy’s famous mam took to social media to share a picture of herself with the ‘Anti-hero’ singer backstage following her performance.

Denise Welch with Taylor Swift.

March 2023

