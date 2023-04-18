The One Show has launched a new contest for food enthusiasts to mark the coronation of King Charles III. On Monday’s show (April 17), Alex Jones and Roman Kemp explained how The One Show is joining forces with the Queen of Cooking, Dame Mary Berry and the Coronation Big Lunch to vote for a coronation dish that is perfect for celebrations up and down the country.

Five winners from BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals and Great British Menu have been invited to create one outstanding savoury dish to celebrate King Charles’ big day.

Dame Mary Berry said: “I’m so excited about this. It’s our search for a Coronation Dish but it will be The One Show viewers who get to choose the ultimate winner. We want a dish that is perfect to share. Whether it’s for your neighbours, community or simply friends and family.”

Over three nights this week, the following dishes will be showcased:

Coronation Fried Chicken Sandwich – James Cochran, Great British Menu Champion 2018

King Oyster Mushroom Filo Tart – Claire Lara, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2010

Coronation Chicken Pie – Adam Handling, MasterChef: The Professionals Finalist 2013 and Great British Menu Champion 2023

Coronation Cauliflower Dome – Nikita Pathakji, MasterChef: The Professional’s Champion 2022

Celebratory Pork and Prawn Dumplings – Dan Lee, MasterChef: The Professional’s Champion 2021

Mary added: “These chefs are simply inspiring. What a treat I had tasting all these recipes – they are all delicious and achievable – I can’t wait to share them all with you.”

The launch of The Coronation Dish competition comes as King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, revealed their own sharing suggestion for Coronation Big Lunches with a Coronation Quiche. Shared via The Royal Family’s social media channels, the recipe is described as a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.

Alex Jones said: “We wanted to inspire our viewers with some lovely simple recipes and give them a chance to decide which dish they would crown The Coronation Dish and serve alongside the Coronation Quiche as part of their Special Coronation Celebrations and Coronation Big Lunches up and down the country.”

The Coronation Dish competition - how to vote

