Graham Norton returns to the hot seat for another New Year’s Eve celebration where he along with a star-studded line-up of guests will be counting down the clock to 2023. The award-winning host will be joined by stars from the world of music, film, sport, comedy and more as they all get in the Hogmanay spirit.

The presenter has kept the UK entertained over the years with his long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two up until 2009, before switching to BBC One. During this time, he hosted a flagship New Year’s Eve celebration where Norton is joined on his Hogmanay sofa by stars like Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Norton ushered in the new year with Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage, Michael Sheen, Cush Jumbo and Joe Lycett with music coming from The Divine Comedy. Who is set to appear on Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Show 2022?

Entire line-up for The Graham Norton Show’s New Year’s Eve special?

Most Popular

Joining Graham Norton on the Hogmanay sofa on New Year’s Eve 2022 will be Oscar Winning actor Olivia Coleman (The Favourite), BAFTA winning actor Michael Ward (Top Boy), to lighten the mood Hugh Laurie (House) will be appearing alongside stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Lioness Leah Williamson who led England to Euro 2022 glory will be grilled on her life in and outside the beautiful game. While fans of theatre can enjoy the cast of Cabaret as they perform ‘Willkommen’ and ‘Don’t Tell Mama’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Williamson will be forced to sit out of upcoming fixtures following injury

How to watch The Graham Norton Show: New Year’s Eve special 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad