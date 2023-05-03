The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is making its way back to our screens later this month with a line-up of new presenters. The BBC has announced that Sophie Raworth, Monty Don and Joe Swift will lead coverage for the nation’s favourite gardening social event.

Sophie Raworth, 54, has been a newsreader for the BBC for over two decades. Horticulturist and broadcaster Monty Don and presenter Joe Swift are best-known for working alongside each other on the popular gardening series Gardeners' World.

The trio will be on air for eight days of broadcasts on BBC One and BBC Two, where they will review and analyse this year’s garden designs and highlight the innovation on display.

The RHS will be shown on both channels between May 21 and May 28. Alongside the three main hosts, Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell will also front daytime coverage for the show. Gardeners’ World presenter Sue Kent has joined the presenting team as an exciting addition to the 2023 line-up.

Catherine Catton, head of factual entertainment & events, said: “We are delighted to be back at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show and can’t wait to see this year’s stunning garden designs and to find out more about the green ethos behind them.”

Lindsay Bradbury, commissioning editor for BBC daytime added:“A key theme of this year’s event will be making gardening cost-effective and accessible to all. I hope we can encourage more people to don their gardening gloves and get the best value out of their outdoor space. Our daytime coverage will provide helpful tips on how you can stay thrifty while flexing your green fingers.”

This year’s TV schedule will feature special daily programming with live commentary and take-home advice from the team of experts as they share the latest designs and planting innovations in the horticultural world.

The programming includes: