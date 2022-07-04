These are Brits' top 40 garden trends for 2022

A poll of 2,000 adults with an outdoor space found more than one in 10 describe their entire garden as ‘intentionally wild’ in style, to encourage biodiversity.

Fruit trees, composting areas and greenhouses appeared in the list of what people most like to see in a garden.

But anything painted in an orange wood stain, wind chimes, recycled old tyres and artificial topiary balls are unlikely to be bought in 2022.

Water features and ‘living walls’ are also among the most popular garden trends of the moment, while fake animals, buddha statues and plastic ornaments are out.

Kevin Smith from Draper Tools, which commissioned the research said: “So many of us have got into gardening in recent times and it’s fascinating to take a look at the top trends – as well as those that have fallen out of favour.

“It’s great to see the number of people focusing on sustainability by growing their own food, composting, harvesting rainwater and encouraging biodiversity in their gardens - hopefully these are long term trends that are here to stay.

“Gardens are ultimately a very personal thing, so although gnomes and plastic flamingos may not be top trends, if you love them in your garden – that’s all that matters.”

Getting the most from the outside

Other elements Brits are now turning away from in their gardens are hot tubs, perhaps as a result of rising electricity costs.

Another 27 per cent don’t like to see trampolines in their back gardens, and 15 per cent consider topiary to be ‘over’.

However, some trends made both the top garden trends and the worst ones - suggesting an opinion split.

Those which fall into this 'love/hate' category include decking, ponds, fire pits, and repurposing household items to grow plants in – like bathtubs, sinks, and old bikes.

Exactly one in five respondents say keeping up with the latest garden trends is ‘very’ important to them, while three quarters reckon they’ve got great outdoor taste.

And during a typical week, green-fingered Brits will spend an hour and 20 minutes pondering how to get the best from their outside space.

Nearly a fifth (17 per cent) also admit they get ‘inspiration’ for their garden by peering over their neighbour's fence.

Adults will spend nearly two and a half hours each week outside tending to their garden areas during the summer months.

The perfect space to thrive

In total, they estimate having spent an average of £1,732 on buying new bedding, plants, tools and other garden costs since they moved in, according to the OnePoll data.

And it’s seen as money well spent, as 34 per cent said spending on their gardens is a worthwhile investment.

Respondents also say their top priority for their garden is simply having a place to relax (49 per cent).

However, just under a quarter (24 per cent) say sustainability is their number one goal, and 31 per cent want a space they can grow their own fruit and veg.

Draper Tools’ Kevin Smith added: “Our results found people use their gardens for many different things and there are certainly strong feelings out there - but almost everyone wants their space to look good.

“This is the time of year when all the work you put in during winter and spring should be paying off, and letting you enjoy that outdoor space.

“And if wild animals, birds and bugs are also able to thrive in the space then that’s just perfect.”

Brits’ top 40 garden trends for 2022

Bird feeders Planters Bird bath Fruit trees Hanging baskets Lanterns/outdoor lights Solar lighting Vegetable gardens Garden pathways/stepping stones Herb garden Rainwater harvesting Terracotta plant pots Water features Wild meadow area/growing of wildflowers Raised garden beds Successional gardening (ensuring there are plants are flowering all year round) Decking Rose gardens Ponds Composting areas Greenhouses Summer houses Natural stone/minerals Hedgehog homes Trellis Fire pits Glazed plant pots Rock gardens Bumblebee nest boxes Immaculately trimmed lawns Green houses Naturalistic planting Built in BBQ/Outdoor kitchen Pergolas Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes Bird/animal box cameras Palm trees Pizza ovens No dig gardening – also known as rewilding (involves minimal interference to the garden) Stripes in the lawn

Brits’ worst 40 garden trends for 2022