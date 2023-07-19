These are the top 25 ways the LGBTQ+ community have felt accepted by loved ones

UK LGBTQ+ community share the top 25 ways they feel accepted by loved ones

A poll of 1,000 people within the LGBTQ+ community found 39 per cent had fallen out or lost touch with friends as a result, while 30 per cent had issues with family members.

And 63 per cent found it difficult to understand why their loved ones couldn't accept them for who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite falling out with some people, 41 per cent said their relationship with other friends and family members is as strong as ever.

People in the community knew they had been accepted by loved ones when they were being treated exactly the same – as if nothing had changed (35 per cent).

Most Popular

For 29 per cent, feeling confident in talking about their love life was a small act which made a big difference and 27 per cent appreciated someone standing up for them, if necessary.

Other small acts of love which made people feel loved and accepted included doing household chores together (12 per cent) or making someone a cup of tea (13 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others said it was the simple things, like being invited over for dinner (17 per cent) or telling you how nice you look (12 per cent) which mean the most.

Ayca Turgay, brand communications director at Procter & Gamble, which commissioned the research as part of its Spread the Love campaign or Fairy and Ariel, said: "It is often small acts of love and kindnessfrom those closest to us that go a long way.

“That’s why this year, we’re focusing on these small daily acts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are committed to Spreading The Love through the little things, as well as shining a light on real stories from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Small acts of love can feed into our day to day lives and have a long lasting impact.

"When someone washes up your plate for you, or makes you a cup of tea, or puts the washing away it makes you feel loved and for the LGBTQ+ community, these things can mean so much more in their journey to acceptance.

“As part of our continued support, we’re donating a further £70,000 to the charity akt, bringing our total donation amount to £320,000 in order to help people feel safe and comfortable in their homes and their communities.”

The study found 31 per cent of respondents felt they were treated differently after coming out than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 27 per cent were sad to see others talking negatively about them to other people – and the same number were told outright their identity was disagreeable.

And 22 per cent were left heartbroken when someone who was previously close to them simply stopped inviting them to things.

However, 48 per cent feel anyone who doesn’t accept them as they were never a true friend to them anyway, with 28 per cent believing those who are prejudiced against those in the LGBTQ+ community are to be pitied, not argued with.

Despite that, 23 per cent admit they do feel bad about themselves when some don’t accept them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two thirds find it upsetting when negative statements about their sexuality or gender identity are passed off as ‘banter’, according to the figures from Fairy and Ariel.

It also emerged 41 per cent said coming out was a bit harder than they expected, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Ayca Turgay said: “We are committed to becoming more inclusive, and our acceptance of others doesn’t always need to be a grand act.