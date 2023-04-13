A Tory councillor has been suspended by the party over alleged racist remarks claiming “all white men should have a black man as a slave”. Pembrokeshire County councillor Andrew Edwards is also accused of saying black people are of “lower class” than white people.

The allegations surfaced after an audio recording allegedly to be that of Mr Edwards’ voice appeared online. The councillor, who also sits as a magistrate and a self-employed hairdresser, said he had referred himself to the Ombudsmen and left the Tory group.

In the recording, published by Nation Cymru , the person speaking can be heard as saying: "Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or black woman as a slave, you know. There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people."

It is however unclear when or where the 16-second clip was recorded. But on Thursday (April 13), the Welsh Conservatives confirmed to Sky News he had also been suspended, pending an investigation.

Mr Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward, told the site : "I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.

He added: “It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment." The ombudsman’s office confirmed it had received Mr Edwards’ self-referral.

‘Disgraceful, abhorrent’

The Conservative leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, called the comments "disgraceful, abhorrent" and views that were "not shared by the Welsh Conservatives".

Cllr Di Clements, leader of the Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "These are extremely serious allegations. It has been mutually agreed that Cllr Edwards will leave the group while the matter is under investigation."

Andrew Edwards. Picture by @Pembrokeshire Council

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire council said: "We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

