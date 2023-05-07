A UK National Lottery player has come forward to claim a huge £46.2 million share of a Euromillions prize pot. The winnings are a share of a £138 million Euromillions jackpot, with players in France and Switzerland also taking a cut.

The draw took place on Friday (May 5) and is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023. The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "This is absolutely incredible news and we're delighted that we've received a claim. Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

