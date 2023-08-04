Waitrose has become the latest supermarket to recall a popular product over customer safety fears. The upmarket store has recalled Findlater’s Roast Smoked Salmon Pate with the FSA issue a “do not eat” warning to customers who have bought the product.

While the item is not manufactured by Waitrose, the recall only affects products sold in its supermarket stores and is specific to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Waitrose is urging customers not to consume the pate if they have an intolerance or allergy to mustard, and instead, package up the item and return it to their local branch for a refund.

A statement issued by the FSA read: "Findlater’s Fine Foods is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."