Boxes of granola have been removed from shelves in the UK after fears it may contain stones. Rude Health’s Low Sugar Almond and Hazelnut Granola boxes, which are currently stocked at Tesco, Waitrose, Booths and by Ocado have been issued with "do not eat" stickers after it was found that the may contain small bits of stone.

According to the Food Standards Agency, there’s a potential presence of stones which rendered it unsafe to eat. Three batches dating back to April have been recalled.

Customers who bought boxes with best before dates of April 17, May 11 and June 12 2024 can return them for a full refund. However, boxes with any other date are fine to eat, the watchdog said.

An FSA spokesperson said: "This product may contain small stones which could be a choking hazard and could possibly cause harm if bitten. This makes it unsafe to eat."

The spokesperson added: "Rude Health Foods is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. "

The vegan cereal is marketed for the health-conscious, containing just 2g of sugar per serving. The health food brand’s site reads: "There’s so much texture and flavour that you won’t notice that we’ve taken out some of the sweet stuff.