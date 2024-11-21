Meet the Rees-Moggs: Discovery+ reveals first look trailer for new fly-on-the-wall documentary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:28 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
The first-look trailer has been unveiled for brand-new series Meet The Rees-Moggs.

discovery+ UK and Ireland has released a preview and the key art for the new documentary, streaming on discovery+ from December 2.

This reality series has unprecedented access to Jacob Rees-Mogg, his wife Lady Helena, their six children, below stairs staff and Nanny Veronica.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cameras follow life in the eccentric household through the Tories’ disastrous 2024 election and beyond - as the family tries to cope with life after politics.

With exclusive access, this fly-on-the-wall documentary series will be a never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th Century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children.

Watch the first look trailer above.

