The BBC has confirmed hit show Vigil will return to our screens soon for its second series. The new series will see a brand-new investigation unfold that takes Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) into the world of the Air Force.

Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. As they enter the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face their fears as they fight for their own future in a shocking plot twist. The BBC series stars Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, Downtown Abbey) alongside Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Granite Harbour) who returns as DSU Robertson.

They will be joined for series two by Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour), Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, Limbo), David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina in her first major TV role, all playing key roles across the six-part series.

The first series of Vigil was UK television’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers. Series one won the International Emmy and secured a BAFTA nomination for Best Drama Series.

Actress Suranne Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride”

Creator and writer Tom Edge added: “I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure.”

Is there a release date for Vigil season 2?

The BBC has confirmed Vigil has been renewed for a second season

The six-part drama will begin filming soon in Scotland, with a release date yet to be announced by the BBC.

This article will be updated when a release date is announced.

