Watch: Armed police tackle gunman who opened fire outside nightclub causing terror on busy street
Dramatic bodycam footage, and CCTV, captures the moments when Deraj Meade, 22, fired a gun in a street filled with party-goers - and armed officers later detaining him at gunpoint. In the shocking video, revellers can be seen ducking for cover and fleeing the scene after the thug fired two shots at around 3.20am on June 17 2023. Meade had visited a nightclub between 12.30am and 3.10am and had been returning fire after being shot at himself shortly after leaving the venue.
Armed police arrested gunman
He suffered a gunshot injury to his arm but fled the scene, at John Bright Street in Birmingham city centre, before later being arrested by police on June 21. Body-cam footage shows Meade being ordered out of a car and detained at gunpoint in the street by armed officers. Meade, of Sheldon Heath, Birmingham, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having ammunition without a certificate.
On Thursday, he was jailed for seven years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court. Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney, West Midlands Police's Reactive Major Crime Team, said: "Meade's actions put a large number of innocent people at risk when he decided to fire shots in the street on a busy Saturday night. But quick-time investigations saw us detain him within just a matter of days and he is now behind bars. We are committed to protecting our communities from gun crime like this, and we take robust measures to stop those who seek to bring violence onto our streets."
